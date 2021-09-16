LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,642. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

