Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $624,645.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $48,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

