Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $190.60 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $190.60 or 0.00398502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and $3.97 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.