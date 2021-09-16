LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

