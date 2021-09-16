Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,553.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.67 or 0.07449892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00388012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.59 or 0.01338692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00121081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00552818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.28 or 0.00513693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00348624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

