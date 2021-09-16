Longitude Cayman Ltd. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.1% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.02 on Thursday, hitting $749.81. The stock had a trading volume of 355,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $697.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $742.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

