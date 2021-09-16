Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

