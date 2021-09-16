Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.44. 978,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,438. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.90. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

