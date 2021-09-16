Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

LUNMF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.58. 465,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

