Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.05

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

