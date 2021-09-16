Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 519.2% in August

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 519.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MACE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

