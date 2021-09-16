Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 583,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

