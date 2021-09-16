MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $19.12

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $18.43. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 59,620 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.50 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in MAG Silver by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

