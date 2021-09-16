Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

