Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $171.80 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

