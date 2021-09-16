Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 24,950 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,295,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $4,066,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.