Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

