Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53.

