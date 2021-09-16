Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

