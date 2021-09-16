Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day moving average of $247.06. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

