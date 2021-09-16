Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 46,631 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

