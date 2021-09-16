Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

MRVI stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

