Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.