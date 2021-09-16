Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.