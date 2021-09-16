Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

