Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 732.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 977.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,497,000 after acquiring an additional 816,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

