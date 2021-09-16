Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $843,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

