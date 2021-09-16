Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Michael G. Strachan Sells 5,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MRVL stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
