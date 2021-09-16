MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.18

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. MASQ has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $113,554.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.63 or 0.07439955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.33 or 1.00138606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00857777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

