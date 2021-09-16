Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Shares of MTNB opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 931,447 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.