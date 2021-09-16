McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MCFE stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McAfee stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

