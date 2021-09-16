MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. The company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. Also, owing to these investments, the company anticipates its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares of the utility have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes.”

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

