Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 186.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at C$3.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.51. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.02.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

