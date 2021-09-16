Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 147,361 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

