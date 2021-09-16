Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 31.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,775,926. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $601.75 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $671.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

