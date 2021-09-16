Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $49,000 in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $380.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -2.38.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,856,480 shares of company stock worth $33,170,227. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

