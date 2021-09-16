Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LE opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $817.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

