Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 51,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

