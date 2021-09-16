MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.71. 616,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.69.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

