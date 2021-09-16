MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.56.

Shares of MEG opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 46.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

