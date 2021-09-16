MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.56.
Shares of MEG opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 46.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
