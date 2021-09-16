Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $12.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 86,370 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after purchasing an additional 689,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,902,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.