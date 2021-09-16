Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 13,391 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day moving average is $215.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

