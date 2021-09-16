Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

