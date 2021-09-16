Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.58 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

