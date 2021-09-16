Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,523 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

