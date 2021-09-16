Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 203.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 184,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

