Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.