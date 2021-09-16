Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

IWC opened at $145.02 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $159.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

