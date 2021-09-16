Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Update

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SNUG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.