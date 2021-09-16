Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.51. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 4,557 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The stock has a market cap of $645.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

